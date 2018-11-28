Register
22:32 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Skeletons

    Man Travelling With 50 Human Skeletons Arrested in India

    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The arrested man is suspected to be a member of an international corpse-smuggling syndicate. The police suspect that the skeletons were meant to be smuggled to China via Bhutan.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a suspected corpse smuggler and recovered 50 human skeletons at the Chapra railway station in Bihar's Saran district. The arrested man, identified as Sanjay Prasad, was traveling in Balia-Sealdah Express.

    GRP official suspect that the skeletons, being brought from Balia in Uttar Pradesh, were meant to be smuggled to China via Bhutan, according to local media reports.  

    READ MORE: Relics: Section of Buddha’s Skull Said to Have Been Recovered in China

    According to the police, the suspect is being interrogated to ascertain if he is part of a larger syndicate engaged in the trade.

    "GRP men also recovered Nepalese and Bhutanese currencies, many ATM cards, two identity cards and SIM cards with Nepal mobile phone numbers from his possession. One of the identity cards had the address of Paharpur in West Champaran while the second card was issued from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. The GRP will seek the remand of the arrested person when he is produced in a court on Wednesday," deputy superintendent of GRP Mohammad Tanvir told the media. 

    In this Jan 2, 2013 photo, a hospital worker walks by a partially excavated skeleton, at a mass grave found inside the premises of a government hospital in Matale, about 140 kilometers (about 88 miles) north east of Colombo, Sri Lanka.
    © AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
    Skeleton Ring: Eight Arrested for Human Bone Smuggling in India
    The seizure of foreign currency is a definite indication that the racket may have its tentacles spread to foreign countries, the officer added.

    Local scribes told Sputnik that the syndicate could be of international nature and more arrests are possible.

    READ MORE: Indian Scientists Breathe New Life Into Ancient Egyptian Mummy

    "It is not the first time that the arrest has happened in this regard. In these border areas, arrests have been made in 2004 as well as in 2009 with more than 1000 skulls and skeletons. The syndicate is across the border and the supply area is from the poverty-stricken districts of India and remote villages. More arrests could happen soon and the police this time are trying to establish the whole chain of smuggling," Abhishek Arun, a local journalist from Chapra told Sputnik.

    Related:

    The Missing Link: Skulls Between Human and Neanderthal Found in China
    Tower of Human Skulls Found Beneath Mexico City, New Glimpse Into Aztec Culture
    This Belarusian House of Skulls Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (PHOTOS)
    Skills in Skulls: This Doctor Simply Turns Human Bones Into Artistic Items
    Tags:
    international, skeleton, skull, smuggling, India, Bihar, Bhutan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse