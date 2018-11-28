MH370 'Hunter' Claims He Found 'Trails' in Cambodian Jungle Left by Boeing 777

Earlier, another British enthusiast plane hunter, Ian Wilson, claimed to have found the MH370 crash site in a Cambodian jungle using Google Maps. However, he was forced to abandon his on-ground expedition there due to dangers he faced on the way.

Daniel Boyer, a 'plane hunter' enthusiast, who earlier announced to have found the crash site of the missing MH370 in the jungle northwest of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, told Daily Express that he had found some extra evidence, proving his theory.

© AP Photo / Joshua Paul 'Plane Hunter' Finds New Proof MH370 Crashed in Cambodian Jungle - Reports

Boyer claims to have detected two 'trails' of damaged trees on the sattelite images on Google Earth and Apple Maps near the suspected crash site, which, he believes, were created by the massive engines of the falling airplane.

'I am so convinced and 100 percent sure this is the plane. There is just countless proof. I am willing to go to prison for the rest of my life if this wasn't the plane', he said.

The enthusiast 'plane hunter' also said that the distance between the trails is 16.7 metres along their length, which is, according to him, consistent with the distance between the Boeing 777 engines.

'This supports the theory the plane's engines caused this because the objects that broke through the trees are in a fixed position', he added.

Earlier, Boyer came up with his theory about the alleged MH370 crash site using satellite images dating back to 2015. On them several white objects can be seen in the jungle northwest of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh. The 'plane hunter' claimed them to be the parts of the crashed plane and even bought satellite shots, predating the MH370's disappearance. Boyer claims none of the aforementioned white objects can be seen on the images from 2008 and 2011 on the same spot.

© East News / Xinhua/Rouelle Umali Pilot Claims MH370 Crew Didn't Have Time to Save Plane From Fire – Report

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on 8 March 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing between Malaysian to Vietnamese air space. Extensive searches in the Indian Ocean have only led to the discovery of a few pieces of debris, thought to be parts of the plane's wreckage.

After years of unsuccessfully trying to locate the airplane's remains and determining the cause of its disappearance, Malaysian authorities gave up and admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the missing Boeing 777.