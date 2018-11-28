Register
16:11 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at the Queen Alia Airport in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

    Duterte Suggests Creating His Own 'Death Squads' to Combat Maoist 'Assassins'

    © AP Photo / Raad Adayleh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 41

    The president of the Philippines has already faced domestic and international backlash over his controversial 'war on drugs', which has claimed the lives of thousands of people involved in the production and distribution of drugs. He is also known for his controversial statements and promises made during his public speeches.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slammed the ongoing decades-long guerilla war waged by the Maoist New People's Army (NPA), an armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and vowed to eradicate the  group's hit-squads in his speech on 27 November. In order to do that, Duterte suggested creating his own 'death squads' akin 'sparrow units', used by the NPA in the 1970s and 80s to attack police forces.

    In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reacts during a press conference at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Philippines' Duterte Calls on Catholics Not to Pay for 'Idiot' Bishops

    'What I lack is my own sparrow. That is where [NPA] has an edge… So I will create my own sparrow, Duterte Death Squad against the sparrow […] I will match their talent also for assassinating people', Duterte said.

    Duterte didn't elaborate on his idea of creating the special unit, including on how it will end the long-lasting guerilla war, which has already claimed the lives of 30,000, according to official records.

    His initiative has found little support among his left-wing opponents, who claim the president is planning to use the 'death squad to eliminate his critics'. Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the CPP, claimed in an interview with the country's ANC TV channel that the 'sparrow units', Duterte mentioned, no longer exist, and said that the Philippine president merely wants to justify creation of his own death squads.

    April 19, 2018 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, jokes to photographers as he holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle which was presented to him by former Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald Bato Dela Rosa at the turnover-of-command ceremony at the Camp Crame in Quezon city northeast of Manila
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    'You Can Shoot Each Other': Duterte Offers Duel Between His Son and Opp Senator

    The 3,200-strong (according to official data from 2015) NPA has been acting in Philippines since 1969, assaulting both government police and military and collecting so-called 'revolutionary taxes' from the territories where it operates. Two ceasefires between the government and the group have been reached throughout the history of the conflict, one of them was negotiated by Duterte's government.

    Duterte resumed peace talks with the NPA in August 2016 after taking his presidential post and announced an unilateral ceasefire, which was scrapped along with negotiations after Maoists attacked an army convoy in February 2017. The talks were resumed later in April of the same year, resulting in a bilateral ceasefire.

    The NPA is considered a terrorist organisation by Philippine government, as well as by the US and the EU. 

    Related:

    Philippines' Duterte Calls on Catholics Not to Pay for 'Idiot' Bishops
    'You Can Shoot Each Other': Duterte Offers Duel Between His Son and Opp Senator
    'Find a Court for Monsters': Duterte Lashes Out at ICC 'Idiots'
    'That's Reality': Duterte Tells US South China Sea is Now in 'Beijing's Hands'
    Manila Strongman Duterte Makes Unannounced Medical Trip to Hong Kong
    Philippines' Duterte Vows to Resign if He Has Cancer – Reports
    Philippines' Duterte Reveals His 'Only Sin' in War on Drugs
    Duterte Two Years In
    Tags:
    death squad, Maoist group, New People's Army (NPA), Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse