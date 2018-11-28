Massive Bushfires in Australian Queensland Force 8,000 to Evacuate (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of Australia's northern state of Queensland have begun evacuating 8,000 people amid bushfires that are raging across the state, the ABC News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the ABC, the authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 8,000 people in the town of Gracemere due to a fast-moving fire. Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields are also areas that have been declared as being at extreme risk. Residents of the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek areas were alerted to an extremely large and intense fire that could spread to these areas within a day.

With Queensland set to experience worsening fire conditions this afternoon, all Large Air Tankers from NSW have been deployed to assist with the firefighting effort on the ground. #nswrfs #qldfires @QldFES pic.twitter.com/IapE8srMGn — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) 28 ноября 2018 г.

The area affected by bushfires has reached 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) since Saturday with 138 fires burning across Queensland.

Eight aircraft are helping fight the bushfires, including a large firefighting aircraft that has the capacity to drop 15,000 litres (4,000 gallons) of water.