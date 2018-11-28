Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan - Meteorological Agency

There are no reports about victims and damages caused by the quake. No tsunami alert has been issued.
The tremors were measured at up to three of the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale.
— American Earthquakes (@earthquakevt) 28 ноября 2018 г.
READ MORE: Eastern Japan Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake — Japan Meteorological Agency
The day earlier the eastern Japanese Ibaraki prefecture was hit by a 5.0-magnitude earthquake.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
All comments
Show new comments (0)