Explosion Near Chemical Plant in China Kills 22, Injures 22 More (VIDEO)

22 people died and 22 more were injured in an explosion near a chemical plant in China's city of Zhangjiakou, the city’s authorities said in a statement.

The fire after the explosion has destroyed 38 trucks and 12 cars, according to reports.

#Update: 22 killed, 22 others wounded in the explosion at a chemical factory in Zhangjiakou, North China’s Hebei Province; injured hospitalized, probe underway. (Video: We Video) pic.twitter.com/ZmqKWKkvzA — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 28, 2018

The blast occurred at 0:41 a.m. (16:41 on Tuesday GMT). ​The search and rescue operation as well as the investigation into the causes of the explosion are ongoing.