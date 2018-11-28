Register
03:42 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An American self-styled adventurer and Christian missionary, John Allen Chau, has been killed and buried by a tribe of hunter-gatherers on a remote island in the Indian Ocean where he had gone to proselytize, according to local law enforcement officials, in this undated image obtained from a social media on November 23, 2018.

    Operation to Find American Killed by Sentinelese Put on Back Burner

    © REUTERS/ John Chau Social Media
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    120

    Indian officials working to retrieve the body of American missionary John Allen Chau have reportedly called off the operation, placing it on hold for the moment so as to not disturb the Sentinelese tribe.

    The decision was made following a Monday meeting with senior officials involved in the investigation, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing a source who attended the meeting. The meeting involved Chetan Sanghi, the chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and officials from the police, tribal welfare, forest and anthropological departments.

    "In the initial days, several attempts were made to find the body after the tribesmen were seen dragging it. We know the general direction of where it was taken, but we still don't know where exactly it is," an unidentified source who attended the meeting told the publication.

    In this Nov. 14, 2005 file photo, clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Gautam Singh
    Indian Police Map Area Where American John Chau Was Killed by Sentinelese Tribe

    Although a boat was sent to the North Sentinel Island, the home of the Sentinelese tribe in the Bay of Bengal, on Tuesday morning, the source stressed that it was only to "check the situation."

    Taking into consideration the various objections by advocacy groups, officials ultimately decided that the operation was "too risky" to continue at the present time, the BBC's source indicated.

    "We want to avoid direct confrontation with the tribespeople," Dependra Pathak, director general of police of the Andaman and Nicobar islands, told CNN. "We do not want to go there and create an unhappy situation."

    Over the weekend, one of the observations carried out by investigators of the island ended on a bad note after officials wound up in a staring match with tribesmen on the beach as officials stayed at a distance of roughly 500 meters from the island.

    Since the death of the 26-year-old missionary reached headlines, several researchers have called on authorities to leave the Sentinelese tribe alone out of fear that outsiders could place the health of the hunter-gatherer community at risk.

    Indian officials reached their conclusion moments after Survival International, a nonprofit organization, released a statement calling on Indian authorities to ditch their efforts in trying to retrieve Chau's body.

    Cannabis
    CC0
    India Moves in the Direction of Legalizing Medicinal Cannabis

    "We urge the Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover John Allen Chau's body. Any such attempt is incredibly dangerous, both for the Indian officials, but also for the Sentinelese, who face being wiped out if any outside diseases are introduced," Stephen Corry, the director of the group, said in a Monday statement.

    "The risk of a deadly epidemic of flu, measles or other outside disease is very real, and increases with every such contact. Such efforts in similar cases in the past have ended with the Sentinelese attempting to defend their island by force."

    "Mr Chau's body should be left alone, as should the Sentinelese. The weakening of the restrictions on visiting the islands must be revoked, and the exclusion zone around the island properly enforced," the statement concluded.

    Prior to hitting the pause button on the operation, investigators were reviewing a 2006 case in which two crab fishermen were killed by members of the tribe in an effort to get a better understanding of the group. Past reports indicated that the Sentinelese later dug up and propped up those bodies on bamboo stakes, AFP reported.

    Chau arrived in the region on October 16, staying on another island as he prepped for his trip to the remote island, where he would attempt to introduce Christian teachings to the tribe. The mountaineer reportedly paid a group of fishermen, who have since been arrested, roughly $325 to aid him in his travels.

    Indian Sikh pilgrims pose for a photograph as they wave from a train bound for Pakistan at a railway station in Amritsar on November 15, 2013
    © AFP 2018 / NARINDER NANU
    India, Pakistan to Complete Dedicated Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims by Next Year

    Prior to the discovery of his death on November 17 by fishermen, Chau had made repeated visits to the island, noting in diary entries that he was aware that the Sentinelese weren't fond of contact with the outside world.

    North Sentinel Island is protected by Indian laws that prohibit vessels from coming within 5 nautical miles of the remote island. Since news broke on the matter, Chau's family has called on authorities to release the fishermen and other accomplices from custody, writing in a statement that Chau "ventured on his own free will."

    Related:

    India Proposes 7-year Jail Term for Sharing of Child Porn on WhatsApp
    Guns to Roses: Story of India's Bhairabkunda Forest Made by Ex-Militants
    India, China Amend Protocol on Double Taxation to Check Evasion
    India, Kazakhstan Mull Starting Work on Eastern Extension of INSTC
    India Begins Construction of Historic Religious Corridor to Pakistan
    Tags:
    Sentinelese Tribe, Survival International, John Allen Chau, North Sentinel Island
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse