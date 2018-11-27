Register
22:48 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO Soldiers walk under country member flags at a NATO base at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

    NATO Probing US, Czech Troops in Death by ‘Torture’ of Insider Attack Suspect

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    American Green Berets and Czech troops in Afghanistan are under investigation over the in-custody death of a 19-year-old local commando, according to NATO officials.

    Wahidullah Khan, the commando, was arrested on suspicion of opening fire and killing a Czech soldier at an Afghan base with a small NATO presence on October 22. He was transferred by Afghan forces into NATO custody shortly after being detained.

    Two other Czech soldiers were wounded in the shooting, the fourth insider attack from Afghan forces against NATO partners in 2018.

    Khan was handed back over to the Afghans, beaten and unconscious, hours later and died shortly afterwards, anonymous Afghan officials told the New York Times. That paper reported that a photograph of Khan showed "extensive blunt force trauma" to Khan's face and head. 

    A soldier of Bravo Company, 1 Rifles launches a Desert Hawk UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) from a WMIK Landrover during an operation near Garmsir, Afghanistan.
    CC BY 2.0 / Dave Husbands
    Czech President: We Are Doomed to Stay in Afghanistan

    An American official told the paper that a team from the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group helped transfer Khan to the custody of Czech forces. It isn't clear who was responsible for the beating.

    A spokesman for the Czech Ministry of Defense said on Monday that they "strongly deny any such accusations" that their forces were involved in Khan's killing.

    One member of the local provincial council in Herat said that "from what we know, that soldier died of torture," but wasn't sure whether the Americans or Czechs were responsible.

    Khan's father told the paper, "When we washed him, he had no bullet wounds, but his entire body was bruised."

    According to the young commando's brother, he'd been in an elite unit for just over a year after he gave up farming when the local Daesh affiliate nearly seized his home district.

    A senior Afghan security official in the capital told the Times that the government considers Khan to be a "Taliban infiltrator," the paper reported. His family denied the charge.

    "Nobody told us what happened," his brother said. "Nobody has told us who arrested him, who gave him to the foreigners." 

    U.S. and Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack on NATO convoy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017
    © AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
    Afghans Turning Their Backs on US After 17 Years of War

    Discontent with the lingering American presence is growing in Afghanistan, Sputnik News has reported, with conspiracy theories growing about an intentionally protracted war with ulterior motives being waged by the US.

    Khan's attack on NATO forces came within days of an Afghan guard killing a police general beloved by many Afghans and friendly to US forces during a shootout at a palace in Kandahar. US General Austin Miller, the US' senior commander in the country, was nearly shot in the fight.

    Related:

    Three US Service Members Killed in Explosion in Afghanistan
    Daesh Went Underground in Afghanistan, Has Fewer Than 10,000 Fighters - Official
    Taliban Attacks Convoy in Afghanistan, 22 Policemen Dead - Reports
    Pentagon Inspector General: Progress in Afghanistan Remains ‘Elusive’
    Explosion Rocks Mosque in Afghanistan: 27 Dead, 79 Wounded - Reports
    Czech President: We Are Doomed to Stay in Afghanistan
    India, China Look to Pursue More Joint Projects in Afghanistan
    Rocket Hits House in Center of Afghanistan Killing 3, Injuring 9 - Reports
    Tags:
    taliban, insider attack, War in Afghanistan, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse