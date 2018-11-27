Register
22:48 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen 18 kilometers (11 miles) away from the Philippine-claimed Thitu Island off the disputed South China Sea

    Beijing Eyes Building Underwater AI Base in Disputed South China Sea - Report

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Officials from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing have set off to uncharted territory as researchers consider building an underwater sea base in the South China Sea for unmanned submarine science and possibly defense operations.

    First reported on by the South China Morning Post on Monday, the project, which saw its beginnings earlier this month at the Beijing academy, is expected to cost Chinese taxpayers an estimated $160 million.

    The AI-powered base will be used to survey seabeds, collect mineral samples and record underwater life forms, the Post reported, noting that the base will be connected via cables to a ship or platform on the water's surface as a means to collect energy. All samples will be examined by artificial intelligence in the base before full reports are transferred to officials.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a joint press conference at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, November 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Yong Teck Lim
    'US to Sail and Fly Wherever International Law Allows': Mike Pence Says Disputed South China Sea Belongs to Nobody

    Considering that the base will likely be situated in the hadal zone, the deepest portion of the ocean with depths ranging between 19,685 feet and 36,100 feet, one of the top priorities for engineers is developing materials that will be able to withstand intense water pressure.

    "It is as challenging as building a colony on another planet for robotic residents with artificial intelligence," an unidentified scientist who is involved in the project told the Post. "The technology can change the world."

    As for a location, Yan Pin, an academy researcher with the Key Laboratory of Ocean and Marginal Sea Geology in Guangzhou, told the publication that the Manila Trench has potential. "It is the only place in the South China Sea with a depth exceeding [16,000 feet]," he said.

    However, the trench is also known for being one of the world's biggest quake zones, as it is where the Eurasian and Pacific tectonic plates meet. Rumblings aside, this shouldn't deter researchers from using the area for the new base, according to Yan.

    Acknowledging that the trench is also close to the Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory claimed by both China and the Philippines, Yan suggested that Beijing could tout the mutual benefits of its yet-to-be developed base to convince Manila to get on board with the project.

    Taiwan Navy's Perry-class frigate launches an ASROC (anti-submarine rocket) during the annual Han Kuang military exercises.
    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    As Taiwan Plans Live-Fire Drills in South China Sea, US Urges More Weapons Buys

    "China and the Philippines should sit down and discuss it," he told the outlet. "A tsunami [warning] is a big selling point. Data collected by the station would benefit all countries in the region."

    "It could save many lives," he stressed.

    Researchers reportedly jumped on the project after Chinese President Xi Jinping made a trip to the sciences institute in April, urging them to do something that hadn't been done before.

    The latest project comes months after China made its interests in building a floating nuclear power plant known. Beijing's nuclear power barge would include 20 nuclear reactors, with the goal of primarily providing power to residents living in the Sansha city in China's Hainan Province, the People's Daily reported at the time. The deployment of such a vessel is expected in 2020.

    Related:

    ASEAN Does Not Want South China Sea to Become Competitive Arena - Professor
    'That's Reality': Duterte Tells US South China Sea is Now in 'Beijing's Hands'
    ‘We Will Not Seek Hegemony': Beijing Expects South China Sea Rulebook in 3 Years
    US Voices Opposition to China's Military Steps in South China Sea
    WATCH Chinese, US Warships Narrowly Avoid Collision in South China Sea
    Tags:
    base, underwater, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse