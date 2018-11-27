Indian PM, Chinese President to Meet on Sidelines of G20 Summit

This will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders in the last 8 months.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Argentina on Wednesday on a 5-day visit to attend the G-20 Summit. Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the side-lines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina, India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale informed on Tuesday.

'There is always scope in the margins of G-20 for a meeting between the BRICS head of states, that meeting is confirmed. The Prime Minister will also meet the President of China Xi Jinping, this was decided at the BRICS Summit of Johannesburg,' the foreign secretary said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has urged Prime Minister Modi to take up the territorial dispute issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Both India and China claim as their own a swathe of land in between them. India claims it to be Arunachal Pradesh, while China recognizes it as South Tibet. The two fought an inconclusive war in 1962 over the land.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, lawmaker Ering has said that the tiff over Arunachal has been impinging ties between the two countries and that it needed to be sorted out amicably.

'The issue of China providing the stapled visa to the people of Arunachal Pradesh is not new and must be brought to their notice tactfully. The Government of India must assert the territorial integrity of India and convey the feelings of the state's people in a firm manner,' Ninong Ering wrote in his letter.