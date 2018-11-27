Register
21:16 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    Indian PM, Chinese President to Meet on Sidelines of G20 Summit

    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders in the last 8 months.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Argentina on Wednesday on a 5-day visit to attend the G-20 Summit. Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the side-lines of the G-20 Summit in Argentina, India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale informed on Tuesday.  

    'There is always scope in the margins of G-20 for a meeting between the BRICS head of states, that meeting is confirmed. The Prime Minister will also meet the President of China Xi Jinping, this was decided at the BRICS Summit of Johannesburg,' the foreign secretary said.

    Indian Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju (File)
    © AFP 2018 / NARINDER NANU
    Indian MP From Border State, Disputed by China, Takes Part in Bilateral Meeting
    Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering has urged Prime Minister Modi to take up the territorial dispute issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Both India and China claim as their own a swathe of land in between them. India claims it to be Arunachal Pradesh, while China recognizes it as South Tibet. The two fought an inconclusive war in 1962 over the land.

    In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, lawmaker Ering has said that the tiff over Arunachal has been impinging ties between the two countries and that it needed to be sorted out amicably.

    'The issue of China providing the stapled visa to the people of Arunachal Pradesh is not new and must be brought to their notice tactfully. The Government of India must assert the territorial integrity of India and convey the feelings of the state's people in a firm manner,' Ninong Ering wrote in his letter.

    Related:

    China Not Sheltering Chief of India's Banned Militant Outfit - ULFA Founder
    Hitting Where It Hurts: Why Russia, India and China Are Growing Non-Dollar Trade
    China’s First Int’l Import Expo: India Eyes Huge Export Potential
    China-Pakistan Corridor Not Tied to India-Pakistan Territorial Dispute - Beijing
    Tags:
    bilateral meetings, border arbitration, peaceful coexistence, solution, G20, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Arunachal Pradesh, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse