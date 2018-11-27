Car Drives on Sidewalk Leaving 9 Dead in Southwest China - Reports

Nine people have reportedly been killed, while the number of injured is still uncertain, the People's Daily reported.
The local police said in a statement that seven people had been killed and four injured. The injured people have been taken to a hospital for treatment, the statement said.
The driver has been detained, according to police, as the investigation is ongoing.
9 killed including a pregnant woman after a car crashed into a bus stop in Leshan, SW China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday morning. The driver has been detained and the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/9SJWVNfTuY— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 27 ноября 2018 г.
The incident comes only days after a driver hit a group of children crossing a street in Huludao, a city in the northeastern province of Liaoning.
