Taliban Attacks Convoy in Afghanistan, 22 Policemen Dead - Reports

A total of 22 police officers have been killed in a Taliban* attack on a security convoy in western Afghanistan, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

The attack was carried out in the western Afghan province of Farah, according to local media reports.

Another five police officers were injured during the attack.

According to the Daily Mail, citing a member of the provincial council in Farah Abdul Samad Salehi, the convoy was on its way to introduce a newly appointed district police chief when it came under attack. The newly appointed chief was reportedly killed.

The attack follows an explosion that rocked an army mosque in the southeastern province of Khost on 23 November, that left some 12 Afghan servicemen dead and 33 others injured. The province of Farah is known to be among the areas most vulnerable to the Taliban's simmering insurgency.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia