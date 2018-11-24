Register
23:30 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (File)

    Beijing Ramps Up Pressure After Taiwan Pro-Independence Party Sees Heavy Losses

    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22

    On Saturday, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after election defeats in key midterm polls.

    "As chairperson of the ruling party, I will take complete responsibility for the outcome of today's local elections," Tsai, the first woman to be elected president of Taiwan, told reporters Saturday, Channel News Asia reported. 

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Academics Explain How US is Using Taiwan Card in 'New Cold War' Against China

    "I resign as DPP chairperson. Our efforts weren't enough and we let down all our supporters who fought with us. I want to express our most sincere apologies," Tsai added.

    In the Saturday elections, the DPP lost seven of its 13 cities and counties to main opposition Nationalist Party or Kuomintang (KMT). The next presidential election will take place in January 2020.

    Tsai has faced domestic backlash over her rhetoric regarding uniting against Beijing's expansionism.

    In addition, China is deeply suspicious of Tsai. Since taking office in 2016, Beijing has ramped up military drills near Taiwan's coast, sparking fears that it might use its military to bar Taiwan from declaring full independence. China-Taiwan relations have been patchy since the two sides split in 1949 during the Chinese Civil War.

    Beijing considers self-governing Taipei — lying just 100 miles or so off the Chinese mainland — to be part of its territory and claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan, however, still bears the name of the pre-Communist-era government, the Republic of China, whose territorial control was confined to the island at the conclusion of the civil war in 1949, when the People's Republic of China was established in Beijing on the mainland.

    "The results indicate the public are strongly dissatisfied with the performance of Tsai and used their ballots to teach her a lesson," Wang Kung-yi, a political-science professor at Chinese Culture University in Taipei, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) Saturday.

    Sun Da-chien, a former KMT legislator, told the SCMP that "the KMT should not entertain the thought that it is the actual winner of the election."

    "Rather it won because voters were disappointed with the DPP and Tsai's performance," he said. 

    Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise (File)
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    'Armed Forces Will Take Action': Beijing Warns of Taiwan Secession Attempts

    Yu Keli, a former director of the Taiwan research center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that the election results will affect future Taiwan-China relationships.

    "The DPP is at a crossroads, we will see whether there will be a more rational voice in the party to reflect its policy on relations with mainland China, but we shouldn't build our hopes up too much."

    "It reflects Taiwan's hopes for peaceful relations across the strait, and it is going to have a positive and profound impact on cross-strait relations."

    Related:

    Upgraded F-16 Vipers Delivered to Taiwan For The First Time
    Strong 6.0 Magnitude Quake Rocks Taiwan - Reports
    US Warships Sail Through Taiwan Strait Amid Trade War With China
    Chinese Authorities Express Condolences Over Deadly Train Crash in Taiwan
    ‘No Annexation”: Anti-China Independence Protests in Taiwan
    Tags:
    election, Tsai Ing-wen, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse