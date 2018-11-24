30 Dead After Bus Falls Into Canal in Southern India - Reports (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 30 people, including 5 children, were killed when a bus fell into a canal in India's southern Karnataka state, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Mandya district after the driver of the bus carrying 35 people lost control of the vehicle, according to the local media.

People were unable to escape the sinking vehicle as it fell on its side trapping the doors, while the driver managed to come out of the bus, the broadcaster reported.

​Several people were saved by farmers working in the fields nearby, according to the NDTV.