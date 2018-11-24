30 Dead After Bus Falls Into Canal in Southern India - Reports (PHOTOS)

The accident occurred in Mandya district after the driver of the bus carrying 35 people lost control of the vehicle, according to the local media.
People were unable to escape the sinking vehicle as it fell on its side trapping the doors, while the driver managed to come out of the bus, the broadcaster reported.
30 dead,Bus falls into canal in Karnataka,4 rescued#allaboutindia pic.twitter.com/MSZmy2WvSr— All about INDIA (@PunitLamba1) 24 ноября 2018 г.
Several people were saved by farmers working in the fields nearby, according to the NDTV.
Accidente de bus deja al menos 25 muertos tras caer a un canal en el sur de India https://t.co/LMasDGKPLw pic.twitter.com/gmaD8G78jn— Diario Digital ADICREA (@DAdicrea) 24 ноября 2018 г.
