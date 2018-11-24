At Least 2 Killed, 24 Injured in Blast at Car Factory in China - Authorities

The blast occurred at 11:40 p.m. (15:40 GMT) on Friday in the Dongfeng county, China’s northeastern Jilin province. The blast had caused a large fire at the plant. At least 2 people have been killed and 24 others injured in an explosion, local authorities said.
The county authorities said over 220 firefighters, 150 police officers and 80 medics were working at the site of the incident.
