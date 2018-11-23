One Killed, 11 Injured in Attack by Student at Chinese Tech College - Officials

According to the city administration, two teachers and 10 students were injured as a result of the attack, while one of the students later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
The police have already detained a suspect — a 20-year-old student of the same college.
It is not the first reported case of a knife attack in China's educational facilities. Last month, a 39-year-old woman injured 14 children in a knife attack at a Chinese preschool.
