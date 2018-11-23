Driver Rammed Into Children in China After Fight With Wife - Officials

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A driver who plowed into a crowd of school children in northeastern China had been extremely upset over after an argument with his spouse, the Jianchang county's party committee said on Friday.

"The inspection conducted by the public security department showed that the 29-year-old suspect… is an unemployed resident of Jianchang country. He had become distressed after a recent fight with his wife," the propaganda department of Jianchang county's party committee said in a statement.

According to local media, after being detained, the man admitted his guilt and was apathetic and indifferent.

The statement follows Thursday reports that a car drove into a group of children crossing the road outside an elementary school in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province, killing five and injuring 18 others. The driver was subsequently taken into custody.