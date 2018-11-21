Register
21 November 2018
    In this photo taken on May 20, 2015 shows Rohingya migrants resting on a boat off the coast near Kuala Simpang Tiga in Indonesia's East Aceh district of Aceh province before being rescued. Indonesia's foreign minister demanded answers from Canberra about claims Australian officials paid thousands of dollars to turn a boat back to Indonesia after Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to deny the allegations

    Australia Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact, Along With US, Austria

    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will not sign a UN global pact on migration as its provisions may cause significant damage to the country's successful migration policy, the Australian prime, interior and foreign ministers said in a joint statement released on Wednesday.

    "Australia is the most successful immigration nation on earth. The rest of the world looks to Australia as an example of how to effectively manage borders and run a successful migration and humanitarian program. That’s why when we are asked to sign up to international agreements that we believe will compromise our successful way of doing things, we will pass. That’s why we have decided that Australia will not adopt the Global Compact for Migration in mid-December," the statement said.

    According to the ministers, this agreement is unlikely to enhance Australia's capacity to control its borders and promote the existing immigration policy.

    "The Compact fails to adequately distinguish between people who enter Australia illegally and those who come to Australia the right way, particularly with respect to the provision of welfare and other benefits," the statement added.

    On Tuesday, Israel and Poland said they would not sign the agreement.

    The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved by the UN in July as a response to the 2015 migration crisis that hit Europe. It is set to be formally adopted at the UN conference in Marrakesh, Morocco on December 10-11. However, several countries, including the US, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Croatia announced later that they would not be part of the pact.

    migration pact, migrants, migration, UN, Australia
