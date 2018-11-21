Register
08:12 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills

    Russian Central Bank: Certain Chinese Credit Entities Treat Sanctions 'Broadly'

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Certain Chinese commercial banks still interpret sanctions introduced by third states against Russia too broadly, the head of the Russian Central Bank's department in China, Vladimir Danilov, said on Wednesday.

    "There is a range of problems related to the fact that a number of Chinese commercial banks interpret the sanctions introduced against Russia too broadly," Danilov said at the Investment and Financial Capacities at the Russian Capital Market Forum.

    He specified that the Russian Central Bank was engaged in regular related discussions with the People's Bank of China.

    The Moscow International Business Center, Moscow City.
    © Sputnik / Tybyldy Kadyrbekov
    Expansion of US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Sovereign Rating - Moody's
    "The events that happened literally two or three days ago show that this problem exists. Two days ago we were solving this problem. The Russian [Central] Bank has sent a related explanation to the People's Bank of China. The People's Bank of China, in its turn,…. has communicated these explanations to its commercial banks," Danilov added.

    In late October, representatives of Russian businesses working in China told Sputnik that they frequently faced problems while carrying out bank transactions in China, with the Chinese banks refusing to provide services to Russian clients in light of the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington.

    The director of the Russian Export Center Group Andrey Slepnev has emphasized that the barriers were imposed in contradiction with the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO), adding that the search for a solution were being carried out at the intergovernmental level.

    READ MORE: Fitch: Russia 'Copes Well' With New US Sanctions, Economy Resilient to Shocks

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said earlier that Unilateral sanctions and protectionist measures by the United States and its allies would not undermine Russian-Chinese cooperation.

    (L to R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on September 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Mark Schiefelbein / POOL
    Little-Talked About Reason Why Russia, India and China Growing Non-Dollar Trade
    On August 24, the United States announced that it was imposing sanctions on Russia under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 following the March attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury, which London accused Moscow of. The sanctions targeted Russian state-owned banks, specifically Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Rosselkhozbank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF Corporation (formerly Vnesheconombank).

    The Russian Central Bank's Director of Research and Forecasting Department, Alexander Morozov, said Tuesday that the expected impact of possible new US sanctions on Russia's economy would be smaller than it was in 2014-2015.

    READ MORE: China Summons US Ambassador Over Sanctions for Cooperation With Russia — Reports

    Related:

    China Ready to Boost Trade With Russia - Chinese Premier
    Pentagon to Cut Troops From Africa Amid Shifting Focus Towards Russia, China
    STRATCOM: US Must Not Trail China, Russia in Aspects of Hypersonic Technology
    US Military Could Lose Potential Conflict Against Russia, China - Report
    Tags:
    barriers, sanctions, business, banking system sanctions, Russian Central Bank, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse