Twitter Apologises After CEO Offends India's Upper Caste Hindus

New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media giant Twitter was forced to issue a statement after its CEO Jack Dorsey triggered an outrage in India by posing with a group of women scribes with a poster calling to "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy." Brahmans are upper caste Hindus in India.

Recently we hosted a closed door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter. One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack. https://t.co/96gd3XmFgK — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 19, 2018

A series of trolls caught with CEO Jack Dorsey and Twitter India, vehemently slamming the social media giant for allegedly "spreading hatred" against a section of society.

Twitter said in a statement that the photograph is not a representation of the organization or the CEO, but a reflection of the company's effort to see, hear and perceive the different sides of public conversations.

Twitter notified that the organization hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to comprehend their experiences of using Twitter. Out of the panel, one of the Dalit (lower caste) activists, sharing her personal experience, gifted a poster to Dorsey.

It is not a statement from Twitter or our CEO, but a tangible reflection of our company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 19, 2018

In the Indian Hindu community, the caste hierarchy has Brahmins on the top that are normally people assigned with spiritual duties. The other three castes, the Kshatriya or the martial class, the Vaishya or the trading class, and the Shudra or the lower scheduled class, come in that order following the Brahmins.

The legal head of Twitter in India seemed to be on the defensive with a tweet.

I'm very sorry for this. It's not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us — we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) November 19, 2018

The hosts in India hit back at Twitter for its apologetic stand.

Sad to see a lack of awareness & concern about caste issues in your tweet, @vijaya. On a separate note, this was not a "private photo" — it was shot by a @TwitterIndia rep & mailed to us to share if we wish. You are throwing us under the bus to save your skin. Unbelievable! @jack — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) November 20, 2018

Dorsey, who was on a visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, and film actor Shah Rukh Khan. Among his other engagements, he also participated in a roundtable with women journalists, writers, and activists to converse about the Twitter experience in India.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for having us today. I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter! pic.twitter.com/aelfOEZ65v — jack (@jack) November 13, 2018

