Blast Near Wedding Hall in Afghan Capital Kills at Least 40 - Health Ministry

The country has recently been shaken by a new wave of explosions in various provinces amid an ongoing standoff between the country's military forces and the Taliban*.

An explosion took place at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul, TOLOnews reported. According to the country's Helth Ministry, the blast claimed the lives of at least 40 people and left some 80 injured.

"I have confirmed reports that 40 people have been killed," spokesman for the Kabul police Basir Mujahid stated.

The explosion occurred while members of the public were commemorating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, according to TOLOnews.

Medical workers, police and firefighters are working at the scene. TOLOnews reported citing witnesses, that at least 1,000 people were inside the wedding hall when a suicide bomber detonated explosives.

#KabulExplosion – Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene of tonight’s deadly bombing at a major wedding hall in the city center. Health officials said early indications are that over 40 people have been killed and dozens more wounded #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YrTagLtPo6 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Two days before that, three people were killed and nine others injured when a rocket hit a house in Afghanistan's central province of Wardak, the Pahjwok news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Khaama Press News Agency reported on Tuesday that the Afghan forces had killed at least 51 militants linked with the Daesh terrorist group in the country's eastern Nangarhar province.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East said that Daesh militants had been killed during the operations conducted in Awghazvillage in Haska Mina district, the agency reported, citing the statement of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces.

The militant and terrorist groups have not yet commented on the situation, according to the news agency.

*Taliban, Daesh are terrorist groups banned in Russia