North Korea Eliminates 10 Observation Posts in Demilitarised Zone - Seoul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has destroyed 10 observation posts in the demilitarised zone bordering the South in compliance with the agreement reached between Seoul and Pyongyang in September, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The representatives of the defence ministries of the two countries agreed during the inter-Korean summit on September 19 to eliminate 11 observation posts, situated in the demilitarized zone, each by late November. The South Korean defence Ministry then announced that the two parties had agreed to keep one observation post each.

"The North Korean party eliminated today, November 20, at 3:00 p.m. [6:00 GMT] 10 observation posts by means of explosions as it was agreed," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

The ministry added that it had been notified about the planned operation by the North Korean side in advance.

Relations between Seoul and Pyongyang began to improve after a historic summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April after more than a year of fears of a war over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. The latest inter-Korean summit took place in September and yielded a number of agreements covering such areas as defence, but also culture and sports.