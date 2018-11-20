North Korea Eliminates 10 Observation Posts in Demilitarised Zone - Seoul

The representatives of the defence ministries of the two countries agreed during the inter-Korean summit on September 19 to eliminate 11 observation posts, situated in the demilitarized zone, each by late November. The South Korean defence Ministry then announced that the two parties had agreed to keep one observation post each.
"The North Korean party eliminated today, November 20, at 3:00 p.m. [6:00 GMT] 10 observation posts by means of explosions as it was agreed," the ministry said on its Facebook page.
READ MORE: Washington Establishment ‘Grabbing At Straws' Over North Korea's Tactical Weapon
The ministry added that it had been notified about the planned operation by the North Korean side in advance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)