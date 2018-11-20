Six Killed, 10 Injured in a Blast at Indian Ordnance Factory

India’s apex audit body, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), warned the government on several occasions of safety lapses at ordnance factories across the country.

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least six persons died and another ten were injured in an explosion on Tuesday morning at a state-owned ordnance factory in Maharashtra, India.

"Around 10 to 15 contract labourers were at the site when the incident occurred. The blast occurred in one of the ammunition boxes while unloading the ammunition. The incident took place in an open land," Nikhil Pingle, additional superintendent of police said.

Saddened by the accident at CAD at Pulgaon, Dist.Wardha, Maharashtra. Gen Manager, Ordnance Factory,Chanda & the dist.admin are coordinating rescue & relief ops. Grateful to Shri @SMungantiwar, Minister of Finance for his efforts. @DrSubhashMoS @drajaykumar_ias @DefenceMinIndia — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 20, 2018

The explosion occurred while ammunition was being unloaded for disposal. This is the second big incident of blasts at Indian ordnance factories in the last two years.

In May 2016, 19 people were killed, including two army officers, four Defence Security Corps jawans, and 13 firefighting staff in a blast at an ammunition depot at Pulgaon. The Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, spread over 10,000 hectares, is India's largest and Asia's second largest ammunition depot, housing a variety of arms and ammunition, including the BrahMos missiles.

On the basis of recommendations of a Court of Inquiry on the 2016 fire incident at Pulgaon, the Ministry of Defense had decided that disposal of all defective segregated mines for exudation of TNT, held at various locations, be undertaken by the Army Headquarters. It was also decided that the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) would replace or repair the defective ammunition within three months. The Indian Army, in consultation with all stakeholders, also finalized the standard operating procedures for the disposal of defective ammunition.