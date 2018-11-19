Register
21:49 GMT +3
19 November 2018
    Wedding rings

    Australia Warns Indians Against Contrived Marriage for Visa

    © AFP 2018 / Jay DIRECTO
    Asia & Pacific
    The warning from the Australian High Commission in Delhi comes in the wake of the Australian Border Force (ABF) catching hold of an elaborate contrived marriages syndicate operating out of Sydney.

    The government of Australia has cautioned Indians desiring to settle in the Island nation to stay away from organized syndicates that target south Asian nationals by way of marriages and false promises of Australian residentship. 

    The Australian High Commission has asked Indian nationals to be aware of the scams which undermine the Australian Visa norms in granting citizenship for Indian nationals wanting to live permanently in Australia.

    The Australian Border Force (ABF) recently shut down an elaborate contrived marriages syndicate operating out of Sydney and a 32-year-old Indian national is now facing the law in Australia for operating as the main resource and facilitator of the whole syndicate.

    Sugar
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gunilla G / Sugar
    Australia Petitions WTO Over India’s Domestic Subsidy on Sugar
    Four Australian citizens are facing charges for allegedly convincing individuals to fraudulently marry non-citizens seeking to obtain permanent residency in the same case. ABF also found 164 foreign nationals having their applications for a Partner visa as part of the scam and their applications were then rejected.

    "None of the participants in this scam obtained permanent residency. Some of these clients paid significant amounts of money, for no immigration outcome," the Australian High Commission told the Indian media.

    ABF Acting Investigations Commander Clinton Sims was quoted as saying that the syndicates undermine the integrity of Australia's visa program and exploit desperate individuals.

    "Those seeking a visa through a contrived marriage also need to understand that paying a facilitator will not buy them a permanent visa pathway in Australia. There is rarely any financial recourse in the event that their Partner visa application is unsuccessful," Commander Clinton Sims was quoted by the Indian media.

