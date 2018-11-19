Register
17:18 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag

    China Likely to Pitch for Investment in Northeast India by Partnering With Japan

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Guwahati (Sputnik), Rishikesh Kumar - India’s north-eastern region shares borders with Bhutan, Nepal, China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, and is considered India’s gateway to East Asia. The Indian government has been averse to Chinese investments in the region, owing to a border conflict in Arunachal Pradesh.

    With local leaders pushing for cross-border trade with China, India may welcome China-Japan joint investment in developing infrastructure projects in the sensitive north-eastern region, which is to date prominently receiving only Japanese investment and barring China's due to security concerns.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during his visit to Beijing last month, agreed to create a "new framework" with China to jointly move ahead with infrastructure projects in third nations.

    Chinese warships
    © AFP 2018 /
    India, Japan Sign Maritime Pact to Monitor Chinese Warships in Asia-Pacific
    Himanta Biswa Sarma, a prominent political figure in the north-eastern region, believes that the Japanese and Chinese co-operation is a welcome step, but the collaboration must meet the criteria set by the Indian government. 

    "When it comes to investment, whether it is Chinese investment or Japanese investment, it is always governed by the set parameters and rules, as well as security clearances. So, before welcoming such joint investments, you have to find out what is the basis of the alliance (between Japan and China) and whether it meets the standard set up by the government of India," Himanta Biswa Sarma, the finance minister of the north-eastern state of Assam, told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: ndia Opens Up Sensitive Region Earlier Closed for Chinese Investment — Minister

    Speculations of Sino-Japanese collaboration in infrastructure development in northeast India gained ground when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met earlier this year in Wuhan, China and agreed to energize the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) connectivity project. Despite showing reluctance to attach itself to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India is on board with the BCIM project.

    The third ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk IV project, Yard 2094, for the Indian Navy being launched at a ceremony at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata. (File)
    © Wikipedia
    Bangladesh Cabinet Approves Key Proposal for Giving India Access to Two Ports
    The 2,800km BCIM project is expected to boost trade and commerce between underdeveloped north-eastern India and south-western China. Collaboration between China and Japan will fill the resource gap, which has been a major bottleneck in the Bangladesh and Myanmar phase of the BCIM project.

    "Although India is on the "official" list of countries participating in China's Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), the country has been reticent to allow China to gain a major share in its infrastructure development. With Japanese involvement, however, the Indian government is likely to be more relaxed over issues such as financing and national security concerns, leading to a boost in the construction of infrastructure projects in the country," a Fitch Solution report viewed by Sputnik reads.

    READ MORE: India Weeding out Illegal Settlers is its Internal Matter: Bangladeshi Minister

    As per the report, Sino-Japan collaboration presents major growth opportunities in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

    Last month, India and Japan signed three loan agreements for the development of infrastructure projects in India's north-eastern states. The agreement includes loans of 5.5 billion yen for the renovation and modernization of a hydroelectric power station in the state of Meghalaya, 25.5 billion yen for improving connectivity between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, and 12.3 billion yen for a sustainable forest management project in Tripura.

    Related:

    China Outpaces India in Removing Business Obstacles Against Trade War Backdrop
    China-Pakistan Corridor Not Tied to India-Pakistan Territorial Dispute - Beijing
    China’s First Int’l Import Expo: India Eyes Huge Export Potential
    Hitting Where It Hurts: Why Russia, India and China Are Growing Non-Dollar Trade
    Tags:
    transport corridor, infrastructure project, investments, regional cooperation, India, China, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse