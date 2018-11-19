Register
04:49 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    APEC 2018 Summit Day Two

    APEC Leaders Fail to Agree on Leaders' Statement Amid China-US Trade Tensions

    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Astafiev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 2018 APEC summit in Papua New Guinea was unable to produce its traditional joint communique at the end of the summit for the first time in history due to disagreement over the future of multilateral trade.

    Summit organizers will release a formal closing statement for the regional APEC forum in the coming days, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said on Sunday, as the 21-member body was unable to agree on the communique, Reuters reported.

    In his closing comments to the forum, O'Neill said the group was trying to ensure "free and open" trade by 2020. Earlier on Sunday, O’Neil said that countries could not achieve consensus because of “the two big giants in the room,” cited by the Guardian.

    READ MORE: US, Australia to Develop Joint Pacific Naval Base to Counter Chinese Influence

    O'Neill, who was chairman of the meeting, also pointed out that the sticking point was over whether the mention of the World Trade Organization and its possible reform should be in the Leaders' Declaration.

    “APEC has got no charter over the World Trade Organization, that is a fact. Those matters can be raised at the World Trade Organization,” he said, cited by Reuters.

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Papua New Guinea Braces for Infrastructure Investment After APEC Summit
    Zhang Shaogang, director-general of China’s international department at the Ministry of Commerce, said that Papua New Guinea, which hosted the summit, will issue a ‘chairman’s statement,’ cited by Reuters.

    During the APEC summit, Australia, Japan and the US resisted Chinese efforts to use spending through Beijing's Belt and Road initiative to gain influence in the Pacific.

    Mike Pence, the US Vice President, criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for Belt and Road initiative as well as for territorial demands in the disputed maritime territories in East China and South China Seas.

    Pence continued his tirade against Beijing by refuting the ongoing trade war and threatened to double tariffs. The Trump administration previously issued a pointed warning about the dangers of other Pacific nations compromising their sovereignty by accepting foreign infrastructure loans from China.

    APEC 2018 Summit Day Two
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Astafiev
    APEC 2018 "Menu": Digital Economy, Countering Protectionism, with Geopolitics on the Side
    During the summit, Pence announced that the US and Australia had agreed to construct the Lombrum naval base on Manus Island – a port China had previously expressed interest in developing

    On Sunday, the US, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia said they would invest $1.7 billion in the Papuan economy to help the country develop a modern electric power grid – concurrent to Chinese investment in the region. 

    As of 2018, China has invested some $1.8 billion in the economies of the Pacific islands, out of which $632 million was invested in Papua New Guinea.

    Related:

    APEC 2018 "Menu": Digital Economy, Countering Protectionism and Geopolitics
    Papua New Guinea Braces for Infrastructure Investment After APEC Summit
    APEC Participants Adopt Final Declaration Excluding Some Controversial Issues
    APEC Summit Focuses on US-China Trade Row, Globalisation Issues
    Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture With APEC Delegates (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    joint communique, agreement, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), APEC, Peter O'Neill, Australia, China, United States, Papua New Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse