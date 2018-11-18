Macau Grand Prix Halted After Horrific Crash, 6 Injured (VIDEO)

A major car accident has occurred at the Macau Grand Prix. German driver Sophia Florsch's car went through debris fencing and crashed into a photographers' stand before landing back on its wheels. Five people were injured as a result.

Organisers of the Macau Grand Prix for F3 stated that Sophia Florsch, who lost control of the wheels of her Van Amersfoort Racing-run car, is conscious and has been transferred to hospital following the terrifying accident, which led to the race being stopped.

The 17-year-old German racer has reportedly sustained a spinal fracture after hitting Sho Tsuboi’s TOM car at the Lisboa Bend. Her car went through debris fencing and hit a photographers' locker before falling back on its wheels.

Florsch lost control of her Van Amersfoort Racing-run car in a crash on a long just before a tight right-hander.

Six people, including racers, photographers and a marshal, were injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

Famous past winners of the Macau Grand Prix for F3 include Riccardo Patrese, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher, Takuma Sato, Lucas di Grassi, Edoardo Mortara, António Félix da Costa and Felix Rosenqvist.