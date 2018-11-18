Rocket Hits House in Center of Afghanistan Killing 3, Injuring 9 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of three people were killed and nine others injured as a rocket hit a house in the central Afghan Wardak Province, the Pahjwok news agency reported.

According to the Pahjwok news agency, a wedding party was underway in the house.

Another incident happened in the eastern Afghan province of Logar, the Afghan 1TV channel reported on Sunday.

Two Afghan officials died as the vehicle that they were travelling in was hit by a bomb.

More than 1,000 families have left the Uruzgan and Ghazni provinces in Afghanistan since in the past four days after renewed violence in the area, United Nations Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on November 14.

The statement came after local media reports about at least 25 people died and 17 others sustained injuries in an attack that the Taliban* movement carried out in the eastern-central Afghan province of Ghazni.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia