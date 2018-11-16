State Department Accuses North Korea of Illegal Shipping to Evade UN Sanctions

"North Korea continues to rely heavily on illicit shipping activities to evade UN sanctions," the state department's release said.
The US authority's comments came after officials from the United States and the United Kingdom met earlier in the day with maritime insurance companies, commodity traders and others to discuss how the private sector can help prevent North Korea's illicit activities.
"As part of the event, participants discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation between the private sector, governments, and the UN to detect and disrupt North Korea-linked shipping, and proactive measures to halt the provision of insurance and other services to vessels and entities that violate UN sanctions," the release said.
Earlier, the department reiterated that all sanctions against Pyongyang will remain in place until a fully verified denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is achieved.
