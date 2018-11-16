North Korea to Expel US Citizen Detained for Illegally Entering State - Reports

The US national, named Bruce Byron Lowrance, was detained in North Korea in October after he illegally crossed the border from China, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing a message carried by the North Korean state-run News Agency (KCNA).
Lowrance reportedly later confessed that he acted under the guidance of the US Central Intelligence Agency.
No information has been provided about the deportation deadline, according to Yonhap.
In May, North Korea released three US detainees ahead of the June summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore.
