North Korea to Expel US Citizen Detained for Illegally Entering State - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean authorities have decided to expel a US citizen who was detained in October for illegally entering the country, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The US national, named Bruce Byron Lowrance, was detained in North Korea in October after he illegally crossed the border from China, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing a message carried by the North Korean state-run News Agency (KCNA).

READ MORE: N Korea's Kim May Still Pay Return Visit to Seoul Until End of Year — Minister

Lowrance reportedly later confessed that he acted under the guidance of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

No information has been provided about the deportation deadline, according to Yonhap.

In May, North Korea released three US detainees ahead of the June summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore.