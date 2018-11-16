S Korean Soldier Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound on Border With N Korea - Reports

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the 21-year-old private first class was still alive when he was found but succumbed to his wound at about 5:38 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on the way to a hospital.
READ MORE: South Korea Hopes to Launch 1st Inter-Korean Train From Vladivostok in 3-4 Years
The relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have been showing signs of detente since the beginning of 2018. In January, North Korea reopened a border hotline with the South that had been closed for almost two years, while on April 27, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the Panmunjom truce village, where they signed a joint declaration agreeing to renew economic cooperation in several areas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)