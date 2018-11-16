Register
14:51 GMT +316 November 2018
    Film on Ordeal of Indian Scientist Jailed 'Under Western Influence' Gets Ready

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    0 20

    Nambi Narayanan, the rocket scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was wrongly jailed “under the influence of the western powers,” is a household name in India with the apex court recently asking the government to “compensate” Narayanan for the trauma he underwent.

    The film titled 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to hit the screens in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu, simultaneously coming this summer. The film's trailer shared on social media by Producer-Director R Madhavan has become an instant hit. Madhavan, a popular actor, also plays the lead role in the film.

    "I would not call in just a biopic. It is an incisive investigation into a brilliant mind and India's ambitious space technology," film's co-director Anant Mahadevan was quoted by the local media.

    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Centre in Bangalore, India (File)
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    Court Compensates Indian Space Scientist Framed in Espionage Case
    The teaser that starts with the portrayal of the successful launch of India's first Mars Mission goes on to show Narayanan narrating how the mission could have been successful 20 years before its actual launch had not he been jailed after being falsely implicated in an espionage case.

    "There were western powers that influenced and resisted the Indian space program by manufacturing a false espionage case against me. The whole false case stalled the Indian space program for many years," Nambi Narayanan told Sputnik earlier this year during the release of his autobiography Ormakalude Bhramanapadham.

    "American and European space agencies did not like the fact that India chose Russia as its partner for its cryogenic program," Narayanan added.  

    The story spans across Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before joining ISRO as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
