Film on Ordeal of Indian Scientist Jailed 'Under Western Influence' Gets Ready

The film titled 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to hit the screens in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu, simultaneously coming this summer. The film's trailer shared on social media by Producer-Director R Madhavan has become an instant hit. Madhavan, a popular actor, also plays the lead role in the film.
"I would not call in just a biopic. It is an incisive investigation into a brilliant mind and India's ambitious space technology," film's co-director Anant Mahadevan was quoted by the local media.
#ROCKETRY 🚀🌳. English — https://t.co/qom06ix1oW. TAMIL https://t.co/Mlstu94WHK. TELUGU https://t.co/BZf2xPeg5z. Universal Hindi.. https://t.co/K2TVGx8GUE pic.twitter.com/ZRyfv1cRHR— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 31, 2018
"There were western powers that influenced and resisted the Indian space program by manufacturing a false espionage case against me. The whole false case stalled the Indian space program for many years," Nambi Narayanan told Sputnik earlier this year during the release of his autobiography Ormakalude Bhramanapadham.
"American and European space agencies did not like the fact that India chose Russia as its partner for its cryogenic program," Narayanan added.
The story spans across Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before joining ISRO as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him.
Rocketry the nambi effect 🚀🚀🚀🔥mind blowing and awesome teaser..@ActorMadhavan my fav Maddy sir…it will be a tribute and may know about nambi Narayanan's life some who don't know about him🚀 waiting to know the unknown fact #NambiNarayanan #RocketryTheNambiEffectTeaser pic.twitter.com/hkAlQPniVs— Sooryanath S (@SSooryanath) November 1, 2018
awaiting to see "THE NAMBI EFFECT" by madhavan— vidhush vsk (@vidhya_shanker) November 1, 2018
Finally the unsung scientist who should have been regarded as one of the best in Rocketry will be known for his glorious achievements #NambiNarayanan @ActorMadhavan Thank you for making the film
