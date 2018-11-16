Register
11:48 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a joint press conference at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore, November 16, 2018

    Mike Pence Says Disputed South China Sea Belongs to Nobody Amid US-China Feud

    © REUTERS / Yong Teck Lim
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 04

    The United States seeks to ward off spreading Chinese influence in Asia's seas by practicing "freedom of navigation" operations - naval and aerial activity in what China believes to be its own territory.

    US Vice President Mike Pence has said that the contested South China Sea isn't the domain of any country, challenging Beijing's claims to the resource-rich region.

    "The South China Sea doesn't belong to any one nation, and you can be sure: the United States will continue to sail and fly wherever international law allows and our national interests demand," Pence said on Friday.

    Pence, who travelled to Singapore to attend the ASEAN-US summit, told South Asian leaders on Thursday that there was no place for "empire and aggression" in the Indo-Pacific — a noticeable nod towards Beijing's regional ambitions.

    US Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month accused China of "malign" efforts to undermine Trump ahead of the November midterms and reckless military actions in the disputed territories in the South China Sea, charges that China denied.

    READ MORE: Trade Representative Denies Claims US Put Upcoming China Tariffs on Hold

    The South China Sea is one of the world's most contested areas, mainly because it handles one-third of the world's maritime trade and is considered to be rich in natural resources. Beijing's extensive territorial claims to the sea, which includes islands, banks, reefs, and maritime ways, are challenged by several countries, which have their own claims.

    Washington has accused China of building artificial islands in the region and of constructing facilities on the contested islands, voicing concerns that they could be used to restrict free movement and broaden Beijing's strategic reach.

    The United States insists that the waters adjacent to China, including reclaimed islands, are still international waters and thus any country can sail its vessels past them. American warplanes and warships have traversed these waters as part of so-called "freedom of navigation" operations to get this point across.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo on the destroyer Changsha as he reviews a military display of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the South China Sea April 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Li Gang/Xinhua
    'That's Reality': Duterte Tells US South China Sea is Now in 'Beijing's Hands'

    Beijing, in turn, has urged Washington to stop "actions that undermine China's sovereignty and security interests". Yang Jiechi, the country's foreign minister, stressed that China had "indisputable sovereignty" over the region's disputed Spratly Islands and has the right to build civilian and defense facilities on the territory it says it owns.

    On top of the political tension, US-China relations with respect to bilateral trade have been patchy too. Earlier this year, Donald Trump hit Chinese imports with crippling levies, claiming that China was stealing US technology and intellectual property.

    Despite being engaged in  talks to resolve the spat, Beijing and Washington have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other since then.

    Related:

    Pentagon to Cut Troops From Africa Amid Shifting Focus Towards Russia, China
    'That's Reality': Duterte Tells US South China Sea is Now in 'Beijing's Hands'
    US to Outline Its Plans to Counter China's Silk Road Initiative – Report
    US Shouldn't Exaggerate Its Compliance With Int'l Law – China's Foreign Ministry
    Canada’s Trudeau Touts Possible Free Trade Deals with China, ASEAN
    Tags:
    freedom of navigation, Mike Pence, South China Sea, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse