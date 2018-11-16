Register
07:33 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends an upper house special committee session at the parliament in Tokyo on July 28, 2015.

    Abe Promised Putin No US Bases on Disputed Islands If Receives Areas - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TOKYO (Sputnik) – Shinzo Abe told Vladimir Putin at their meeting that if the disputed islands of Habomai and Shikotan are transferred to Japan under the Soviet–Japanese Joint Declaration as a result of bilateral talks, no US military bases will be established there, local media reported, citing sources in the prime minister’s office, on Friday.

    The United States is currently authorized to set up its bases across Japan under a bilateral treaty. Japanese media claim that this issue was discussed during the 2016 Japanese-Russian talks. According to these reports, during the meeting, the Japanese side told Moscow that the establishment of the bases on the islands after the dispute settlement was possible, after which relations between Tokyo and Moscow cooled.

    Asahi Shimbun, however, reported citing high-ranked officials from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, that the US bases could not be set up on the islands without Japan’s authorization.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
    Abe Shares Putin's Intention to Negotiate Peace Treaty Between Japan, Russia
    READ MORE: Abe to Propose Accelerated Talks on Peace Deal, Kurils at ASEAN — Reports

    The outlet added that apart from holding talks on a peace treaty and the territorial dispute settlement with Moscow, Tokyo would engage in simultaneous negotiations on the military bases issue with Washington.

    Putin and Abe met in Singapore on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to intensify the bilateral peace treaty talk. The Russian president said on Thursday that Abe expressed readiness to discuss the peace accord on the basis of the 1956 declaration.

    The declaration stipulates, among other things, that Japan will regain control over Habomai islets and Shikotan in the Kuril Islands archipelago following the conclusion of the peace treaty with Russia.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the plenary session of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Japan's Abe Says Moscow, Tokyo Will Open 'New Era' in Relations Based on Trust
    READ MORE: Japan Expresses Protest to Russia Over Missile Exercises on Kuril Islands

    Japan has for years maintained that the whole archipelago should be recognized as a part of its territory as a precondition for signing the peace treaty with Russia, which was never concluded after World War II.

    According to the Kremlin, the next meeting between Putin and Abe will be held on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which will be carried out in Argentina on November 30 — December 1.

    Earlier this year, Putin suggested that Tokyo and Moscow should engage in talks on the peace treaty without any preconditions.

    Related:

    Japanese Princess Takamado Arrives in Russia's Saransk for Japan-Colombia Match
    Japan Beats Colombia 2-1 in Teams' 1st Match at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
    Russia, Japan Conduct Joint Military Drill on Ship Search in Maizuru
    Tags:
    peace treaty, meeting, negotiations, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse