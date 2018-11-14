Register
17:40 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crew members aboard the VOS Raasay recover U.S. and British Royal Navy ocean gliders taking part in the Unmanned Warrior exercise off the northwest coast of Scotland on October 8, 2016

    Cash for Drones: China Fighting Foreign Underwater Spying With Rewards Program

    © REUTERS / Courtesy Santiago Carrizosa/U.S. Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    130

    Earlier, the People's Liberation Army's official newspaper reported that China was working on the creation of an arsenal of advanced drones and a network of sensors to wage an underwater campaign against the United States "before a crisis evolves into war."

    Authorities have rewarded a farmer from Wenzhou, southeastern China with public recognition and a cash prize after he reported a "suspicious device" on a local beach which turned out to be a professional-grade Canadian-made drone, South China Morning Post reports, citing local media.

    The farmer discovered the drone on a beach near his village in Zhejiang province in September, with analysis by authorities later confirming that the drone was fitted with HD camera equipment and the ability to dive to a depth of up to 600 meters. Information about the drone's exact type and its operator was not disclosed.

    "This kind of device can collect important environmental data [near] our waters, as well as detect the activities of our Navy and acquire information from a near distance," a report by local newspaper Wenzhour Daily explained. "The situation of counterespionage is grim. The spy devices in our maritime environment are evolving every day," the paper added.

    Chinese People's Liberation Army-Navy submarine Yuan at the Zhoushan Naval Base in China
    © Photo: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    China Reportedly Walking 'Phantom' Drone Warpath With US
    According to SCMP, the Chinese government is engaged in incentivizing citizens to look out for and report on possible spy drone sightings in China's waters, citing "increasingly rampant espionage." Beijing, the resource wrote, "has been known to mobilize its civilians, fishermen or maritime militia to counter foreign spying observed in its waters that is seen as a threat to national security."

    Several Canadian hi-tech companies, including St. John's, Newfoundland-based Kraken Inc. are engaged in the development and manufacture of underwater drones, including for military use, with Kraken Inc reported have secured a contract with a major defense contractor in late 2015.

    The Chinese Navy last seized a US Navy underwater drone vehicle operating in the South China Sea in late 2016, leading to a brief diplomatic standoff which concluded after China returned the drone to the US, presumably after studying it.

    Related:

    'Tangible Evidence': UK Funding 'Killer Robot' Drone Project – Leaked Report
    China Unveils Stealth Drone for First Time at Zhuhai Airshow (PHOTOS)
    The Drone and the Daredevil: Rider Performs Shocking Freestyle Motocross Stunts
    China Reportedly Walking 'Phantom' Drone Warpath With US
    Saudi-Led Coalition Reports Striking Missile, Drone Sites at Sanaa Airport
    Tags:
    recognition, prize, reward, reward money, underwater drone, drone, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse