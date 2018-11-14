Asia-Pacific Free Trade Deal Not Due Before 2019 – Singapore's Prime Minister

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) arrangement was initially expected to be inked by the 10-member ASEAN and six other states this week.
But the Singaporean official said at the opening of an RCEP meeting that talks on the world’s largest trade pact had taken "much longer than usual," according to Channel News Asia.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which comprises Singapore, Indonesia Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, hopes to strike the deal with China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.
