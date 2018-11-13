Sri Lanka Supreme Court Puts on Hold Decree Dissolving Parliament - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has issued an order putting on hold the decree of President Maithripala Sirisena on the dissolution of the parliament, Adaderana reported on Tuesday.

The ruling of the Supreme Court will be effective until December 7, while on December 4-6, the three-member judge bench will take up the petitions for hearing, according to Adaderana news portal.

Earlier this week, key political parties and associations of Sri Lanka sent petitions to the Supreme Court demanding to revise the illegal, in their view, presidential decision to dissolve the parliament.

On October 26, Sirisena appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015, on the post of the prime minister, shortly after sacking elected Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe said that he is still the head of the government in accordance with the constitution. After that Sirisena announced a break in the parliamentary work triggering a wave of protests across the country.

