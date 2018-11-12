Vietnamese Parliament Ratifies Agreement for Trans-Pacific Trade Deal – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Vietnamese parliament on Monday ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and related documents, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The respective resolution was passed with 96.7 percent voting in favor, according to the Vietnam News Agency. Vietnam became the seventh state to ratify the deal.

The original Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal was signed in 2016, bringing together 12 Pacific Rim nations. In 2017, US President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly criticized the TPP, withdrew the United States from it.

Following the US withdrawal, the 11 remaining nations continued their efforts to create a free trade zone. On March 8, the foreign ministers of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam signed the revised version of the TPP.

Apart from Vietnam, the deal has been ratified by Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and Australia.