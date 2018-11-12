Taliban Will Only Talk to Kabul if Timeline Exists For US Troops' Exit - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement stated it was ready to talk with official Kabul only after agreeing with the United States on a schedule for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said.

"They said that they would be ready to talk with the Afghan government only after reaching an agreement with the Americans on the schedule for withdrawing all foreign troops from Afghanistan. As a confidence-building measure, the Taliban preliminarily demand the release of all political prisoners and the cancellation of anti-Taliban sanctions imposed on them back in 1997," Kabulov said at a press conference.

The November 9 meeting of the Moscow format on Afghanistan may be considered a breakthrough, because for the first time the Taliban attended it, which is the first step toward further full-format peace talks, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov.

The US presence does not solve problems in Afghanistan, and Moscow does not compete with Washington in a settlement in Afghanistan: the national interests of Russia and its allies are at stake, Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said Monday.

"The United States had enough time, 17 years, to do a lot of what it originally intended. But… If you remember, in 2001 the presence of the Taliban in Afghanistan was zero, today the Taliban control more than 60 per cent of the country — this is the presence of America and NATO in Afghanistan. What kind of presence is this, which does not solve the problem, but contributes to its growth? We do not need such leadership," Kabulov stated.

According to the director, the national security interests of Russia and our allies are at stake.

The launch of direct talks between official Kabul and the Taliban movement may be discussed with US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad during his visit to Russia, Zamir Kabulov noted.

“We will see. If he is ready for this, then [we do not rule out]. I cannot suppose in advance,” Kabulov said when asked whether the possibility of launching direct talks between the Afghan authorities and the Taliban movement would be discussed at a meeting in Moscow.

On November 9, Moscow hosts the second round of negotiations on Afghanistan. The talks involve the Afghan High Peace Council and, for the first time, the political office of the Taliban Islamist group in Doha. Representatives from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the United States have also been invited to join the meeting.

The United States initially launched its military operations in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks.

While most of the US troops had been reportedly withdrawn from the country by the end of 2014, NATO launched a new mission in 2015 to provide training and assistance to the Afghan security forces. Over 16,000 soldiers from 39 NATO countries are currently serving in Afghanistan as part of the mission.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a conflict with the Taliban movement, along with other terrorist groups operating in the country.

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia