Japanese Woman Kills US Serviceman From Yokota Air Base Due to Breakup - Reports

The US Air Force has confirmed the death of an unnamed serviceman, who was assigned to Yokota Air Base in the city of Fussa, Japan.

Japanese police have detained a 27-year-old resident of the city of Tachikawa in Greater Tokyo on suspicion of murdering a US military police sergeant, NHK TV broadcaster reported.

Aria Saito, a citizen of Koto Ward, allegedly used a knife to stab her thirty-something boyfriend in the neck at his house, located in the Nishisunacho area. As a result, the man died from a loss of blood.

Commander of the 374th Airlift Wing, Col. Otis Jones confirmed the death of his serviceman.

"A military member from the 374th Airlift Wing sustained serious injury and was pronounced dead at his off-base residence today at approximately 8:42 p.m.," the air force said in a short statement.

During the interrogation, the Japanese woman confessed that she decided to murder the man because she did not want to break up with him. She also reportedly planned to commit suicide, but in the end, changed her mind about it.