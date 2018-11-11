Some 7 Explosions Hit Central Indian Chh'garh State Ahead of Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven explosions happened in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, namely, its Kanker District, on 11 November, just one day before local parliamentary elections, the NDTV broadcaster reported, citing local police.

The NDTV broadcaster reported that Maoists had triggered the explosions in the Kanker village of Antagrarh. As the country's security forces were patrolling the area, a gunfight broke out, in which one security officer was injured.

Another clash between the security forces and the Maoists took place in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka, in the city of Bijapur. In this clash, one Maoist was killed.

The body of a Maoist, clad in a uniform, has been recovered, the police reported. Another Maoist has been detained.

The elections to the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first scheduled for 12 November and the second set to take place on 20 November. The Maoists are calling on locals to boycott the elections.