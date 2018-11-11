Beijing Agricultural Trade With Seoul, Tokyo to Double Within 10 Years – Reports

Han expects the Chinese agricultural trade with Tokyo and Seoul to increase up to $30 billion within the next decade, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The remarks were made during the Third Trilateral Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting that was held in Beijing. Agricultural ministers of the three countries issued a joint communique and a memorandum on the trilateral agricultural cooperation during the meeting.
According to Han, the Chinese agricultural trade with Japan and South Korea amounted to $16.78 billion in 2017.
