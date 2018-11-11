Beijing Agricultural Trade With Seoul, Tokyo to Double Within 10 Years – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – China is going to double its agricultural trade with South Korea and Japan within next 10 years, local media reported on Sunday, citing Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu.

Han expects the Chinese agricultural trade with Tokyo and Seoul to increase up to $30 billion within the next decade, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese official pointed out that the countries were strongly complementary in agricultural technologies, industries and markets as well as called for the boost of cooperation in these areas.

The remarks were made during the Third Trilateral Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting that was held in Beijing. Agricultural ministers of the three countries issued a joint communique and a memorandum on the trilateral agricultural cooperation during the meeting.

According to Han, the Chinese agricultural trade with Japan and South Korea amounted to $16.78 billion in 2017.

