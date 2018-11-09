WATCH Knife-Wielding Aussie Fight Police After Setting Car Ablaze

Onlookers have caught on camera a confrontation between a man and police officers in Melbourne. The suspect was gunned down after attempting to stab the cops with an unknown weapon that appears to be a knife.

The clip opens with a car bursting into flames while the suspect tries to attack a group of policemen, before one of them opens fire. A man wielding a shopping cart can be seen trying to help the police.

WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities

The suspect has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Local media report that prior to the skirmish, the suspect set his own car on fire near the intersection of Bourke Street and Swanston Street, a thoroughfare in the city centre. According to Melbourne officials, a number of people are being treated for stab wounds.