WATCH Knife-Wielding Aussie Fight Police After Setting Car Ablaze

The clip opens with a car bursting into flames while the suspect tries to attack a group of policemen, before one of them opens fire. A man wielding a shopping cart can be seen trying to help the police.
WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities
On Bourke St. Roads blocked.
The suspect has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
#bourkest source from wechat (I am not the author)
Local media report that prior to the skirmish, the suspect set his own car on fire near the intersection of Bourke Street and Swanston Street, a thoroughfare in the city centre. According to Melbourne officials, a number of people are being treated for stab wounds.
Witnesses are describing hearing a loud bang and a car on fire in the Bourke St Mall.
MFB says a car is on fire.
MFB says a car is on fire.
Explosion out the front of my bedroom. #melbourne
