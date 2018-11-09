Register
09 November 2018
    South Korea's Korean Air planes sit on the tarmac at Gimpo airport in Seoul on December 16, 2014

    Korean Air Passenger Throws Mid-Air Tantrum, Breaks Window With Tablet (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    Asia & Pacific
    0 03

    A 31-year-old man unleashed mayhem on Wednesday as his Korean Air flight was landing at South Korea's Incheon International Airport, yelling offensive remarks and even breaking the inner pane of a window.

    In a statement to Yonhap, the South Korean national carrier indicated that despite the Korean-American traveler becoming physically violent, no injuries were reported. The passenger was removed from the aircraft and handed over to law enforcement officials before being released into the custody of a family member.

    ​The window pane was reportedly smashed after the individual flung his tablet during the plane's descent. The flight traveled from Los Angeles to Seoul.

    An officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Yonhap Thursday that the flyer may face charges for violence, damage to property and violating South Korea's Aviation Security Act.

    Python
    CC0
    ‘Got This Girl Alone': Florida Man Single-Handedly Catches 17-Foot Python (PHOTOS)

    "We will summon the man in the coming days for questioning," the officer told the outlet. Although the official did indicate that the passenger seemed to be "a bit mentally strange," he stressed that he didn't appear to be intoxicated.

    The latest air rage incident aboard Korean Air comes months after airport security staff had to forcibly remove a passenger in August who refused to sit in her designated seat, instead demanding she be seated in business class. That flight was delayed for nearly two hours over the incident.

    Tags:
    Korean Air, South Korea
    Votre message a été envoyé!
