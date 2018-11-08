Senior Chinese Diplomat Says US, China Must Resolve Trade Disputes Through Talks

"US-Chinese trade relations are mutually beneficial. Both sides should find a suitable solution through equal and mutually favorable dialogue," Yang said as quoted in a statement, published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website after the official’s meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Last Friday, Trump said that trade negotiations between the United States and China were going well and the two sides were getting closer to reaching a trade deal.
China and the United States are currently engaged in a major trade spat which followed the announcement of introduction of steel and aluminum import duties by Trump in March.
The tensions further heightened in late May when Washington announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other.
