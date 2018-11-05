Sri Lankan Speaker Refuses to Accept New Gov't Until It Has Majority in Parl't

"As the majority is of the opinion that all changes made in the Parliament are undemocratic and inconsistent with traditions of Parliament… I wish to emphasize that I am compelled to accept the status that existed previously until such time that they and the new political alliance prove their majority in parliament," Jayasuriya said as quoted by the Colombo Page newspaper.
Sirisena suspended the parliament shortly after sacking elected Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replacing him with Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka, on October 26.
