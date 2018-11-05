Lawyer of Pakistani Christian Woman Acquitted on Blasphemy Flees to Netherlands

"Asia Bibi's lawyer left Pakistan last Friday. It was too dangerous for him to live in Pakistan. The HVC foundation met him on Saturday. Over recent years, HVC has been financially supporting [Saiful] Malook, so he could continue the defense of Asia Bibi," the foundation said in a statement posted on its website.
The insults were reportedly made after some Muslim women said that her faith made a cup she had used "unclean."
The acquittal has provoked mass demonstrations in Pakistan, with protesters demanding that the authorities reverse the decision in favor of the death penalty, and take action against the judges who ruled to release the woman.
