Register
18:31 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tiger

    Killing of India’s Controversial Man-Eater Tigress Unleashes Furor

    © Sputnik / Natalya Seliverstova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Even as the public in India’s Maharashtra rejoiced at the killing of the tigress - which is said to have gored to death 13 locals - animal rights activists, some politicians, and celebrities lashed out at the government for failing to protect wildlife.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As the political furor triggered by the shooting of the controversial man-eater tigress Avni refused to die down, the government of India's central state of Maharashtra has agreed to a probe of the circumstances that led to the killing of the controversial animal by the state forest department.

    On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that as per the preliminary reports, the tigress was shot after she attacked forest staff trying to tranquilize her.

    "There is no happiness over the killing. The forest department took the decision since she had killed 13 to 14 people. There are some doubts regarding whether the tigress was first shot and then the dart inserted, this aspect will be probed," Fadnavis told the media on Monday.

    Tiger
    © Sputnik / Natalya Seliverstova
    Animal Lovers Rally to Save 'Avni' India's Most Feared Man-Eater Tigress
    The tigress, officially known as T1, was shot by sharp-shooter Asghar Ali on Friday night in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

    The move was vociferously criticized by animal rights groups.

    "Avni was killed illegally; satisfying a hunter's lust for blood…Plain and simple; in possible contempt of court and in an apparent violation of the Wildlife Protection Act and the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority. She may not have died instantly but slowly, through pain and blood loss, and likely in front of her now orphaned and vulnerable cubs," Meet Ashar, lead emergency response coordinator at PETA India, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Tenderness in Mother's Eyes: Tigress Cares for Four Newborn Cubs

    This matter must be investigated and treated as a wildlife crime. Whether sanctioned by the state or not, nobody can be above the law. This is a dark day for our nation and we must hang our heads in shame now, and again if this killing goes unpunished, he added. 

    Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who also heads the NGO People For Animals, tweeted criticizing the Maharashtra government's decision to kill Avni. She was joined by many celebrities and political leaders in criticizing the Maharashtra government.

    The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated. 

    Bengal tiger
    CC0
    India’s First Tiger Translocation Fails; Sundari to be Kept in Zoo
    Ironically, after the news of Avni's death spread, locals came out in large numbers to celebrate her killing. Avni was a proclaimed "man-eater" by the locals. 

    For the past many months, animal lovers have rallied to save Avni even as more than 150 ground personnel, elephants, expert trackers and shooters were out to kill the tigress, who was believed to have killed around a dozen humans. Hundreds of thousands of supporters online and offline pleaded to the Indian government to let her live on.

    In government records, this tigress was named T1, but animal lovers called her "Avni," which means Mother Earth in Hindi. First spotted in the year 2012 in the dense forests of Maharashtra in central India, Avni was later proclaimed a man-eater after 13 deaths were attributed to her since 2016. 

    Related:

    Amazing Moment: Diver Hypnotizes Terrifying Tiger Shark
    Pooch Patrol to the Rescue: Dogs Save Children From Tiger Attack in India
    French TV Admits Mistake in Story About Putin 'Hunting Tiger'
    WATCH: Outrage After Florida School Uses Live Tiger as Prop for ‘Jungle’ Prom
    Tags:
    wild animals, tiger, hunting, criticism, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, Maharashtra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse