WATCH Tied Up Chinese SWAT Officer Subdue a Hostage Taker

In a scene straight out of a Chinese martial arts action movie, a member of a Chinese tactical unit demonstrates his superb skills, first freeing a hostage and then neutralizing a criminal.

During a rescue operation in the Chinese city of Luohe, Henan province, SWAT captain Wang Pei managed to subdue a hostage taker with his bare hands — despite being tied up. The officer had offered to swap himself for the female security guard who was being held hostage, as the man threatened to cut her neck.

The hostage-taker agreed and the officer's hands and legs were seemingly bound in order to trick the criminal, but then Wang untied himself and subdued the man before he could do anything.