    Indian national flag

    India Launches 59-Minute Loan Access Plan for Small Businesses

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    Asia & Pacific
    Micro, small and medium scale industries contribute around 45% to India’s national income, while generating a significant proportion of employment across the country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an instant loan scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The program, that promises to approve a loan of up to 10 million rupees ($138,000) in 59 minutes, was launched amid elaborate functions across the country during the weekend.

    "As we speak, somewhere in the country your entrepreneurial brother or sister is getting a loan… approved in just 59 minutes. Think, only 59 minutes. Just 59 minutes," PM Modi said while launching the scheme.  

    READ MORE: India Promoting Liberal Policies, Not Lurching to Protectionism – NITI Aayog CEO

    The program is being considered as an attempt to woo voters from a segment that faced massive loss due to the November 2016 demonetization of high-value currency notes and the new goods and services tax regime, which came into force in July 2017.

    A man displays 500 Indian rupee notes during a rally organised by India’s main opposition Congress party against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, in Ajmer, India, November 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Himanshu Sharma
    Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Defends Central Bank Independence
    A study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released in August this year found that 2016 demonetization had led to a massive decline in the already-falling number of loans to MSMEs, while the new taxation policy (GST) roll-out failed to make any positive impact on overall credit to the sector.

    "The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has witnessed two major recent shocks, demonetization and the introduction of a goods and services tax (GST). For instance, contractual labor in both the apparel and gems and jewelry sectors reportedly suffered as payments from employers became constrained after the note ban. Similarly, the GST led to an increase in compliance costs and other operating costs, as most MSMEs were brought into the tax net as over 60 percent of them were not ready for the new tax scheme," the RBI report explains.   

    READ MORE: China's Industrial Earnings Slow to 4.1 Percent Amid Trade Woes

    On November 8, 2016, PM Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of large-denomination banknotes, which accounted for 86% of total currency in circulation at that time. The step created a major loss among businesses in the category, thereby creating mass unemployment in the unorganized sector. The 59 minutes MSME loan scheme is being seen as Modi's attempt to offset the negative sentiments triggered by the decision, considering that very little time is left before the general elections.  

